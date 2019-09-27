O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) and Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Comparing side by side

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International Limited 1 -0.22 21.48M -0.34 0.00 Acuity Brands Inc. 129 1.73 39.01M 8.37 16.04

Table 1 demonstrates O2Micro International Limited and Acuity Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International Limited 1,594,773,182.86% -11.1% -9.9% Acuity Brands Inc. 30,339,088.51% 19.1% 11.3%

Risk and Volatility

O2Micro International Limited’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Acuity Brands Inc. on the other hand, has 1.58 beta which makes it 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of O2Micro International Limited is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Acuity Brands Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. O2Micro International Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acuity Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for O2Micro International Limited and Acuity Brands Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Acuity Brands Inc.’s potential upside is 23.40% and its consensus target price is $163.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

O2Micro International Limited and Acuity Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 95.6%. Insiders owned roughly 6.1% of O2Micro International Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Acuity Brands Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) O2Micro International Limited 0.74% -1.9% -6.85% -15.54% -21.39% -9.93% Acuity Brands Inc. -0.7% -4.82% -7% 13.28% -1.37% 16.76%

For the past year O2Micro International Limited has -9.93% weaker performance while Acuity Brands Inc. has 16.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Acuity Brands Inc. beats O2Micro International Limited.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. O2Micro International Limited sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.