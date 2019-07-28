O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Analysts See $-0.11 EPS; Shorts at Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Raised By 1.42%

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) had an increase of 1.42% in short interest. KEYS’s SI was 3.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.42% from 3.21M shares previously. With 1.87 million avg volume, 2 days are for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)’s short sellers to cover KEYS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 935,458 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, O2Micro International Limited’s analysts see -26.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 6,227 shares traded. O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has declined 9.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical OIIM News: 02/05/2018 O2Micro International 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International Sees 2Q Revenue Growth 2%-10% vs 1Q; 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International 1Q Net $7.17M

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.09 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 63.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Friday, February 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 7,106 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 9,927 are held by Intrust Bank Na. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,384 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 14,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sensato Investors Ltd accumulated 4,400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P invested 0.1% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 671,407 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 92 shares. Hightower Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 13,726 shares. 578,976 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Systematic Fincl L P accumulated 11,961 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 145,640 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 27,353 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis stated it has 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. The company has market cap of $35.93 million. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices.