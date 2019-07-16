O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Analysts See $-0.11 EPS; Henry Schein (HSIC) Shorts Up By 13.23%

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, O2Micro International Limited’s analysts see -26.67% EPS growth. It closed at $1.4 lastly. It is up 9.68% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical OIIM News: 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International Sees 2Q Revenue Growth 2%-10% vs 1Q; 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International 1Q Net $7.17M; 02/05/2018 O2Micro International 1Q EPS 27c

Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) had an increase of 13.23% in short interest. HSIC’s SI was 15.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.23% from 13.58 million shares previously. With 2.60 million avg volume, 6 days are for Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s short sellers to cover HSIC’s short positions. The SI to Henry Schein Inc’s float is 10.22%. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 997,928 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 11 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $63 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold Henry Schein, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group accumulated 78,867 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Amica Mutual Ins invested in 0.16% or 20,652 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.34M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 115,873 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 216,788 shares. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 868,694 are owned by First Advsr Lp. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 0.12% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 317,600 shares. Csat Invest Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 552 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.06% or 29,938 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 565,144 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl holds 0.01% or 823 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bell Commercial Bank reported 3,974 shares.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 21.57 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity. Shares for $121,190 were bought by Margulies Anne H. on Monday, February 25.

