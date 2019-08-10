O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Its Position; Impala Asset Management Raised Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holding by $9.39 Million as Stock Value Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 14,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 30,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 44,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $378.31. About 514,458 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 64.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 626,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90M, up from 966,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.06 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 1,290 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Marshall Wace Llp has 62,503 shares. 219 were accumulated by Smithfield. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 191,567 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 61 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Com reported 88,201 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Guardian Life Of America reported 227 shares. Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 1,412 shares. Moreover, Intl Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 36,089 shares. The New York-based Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.11% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 63,582 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,299 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 202,923 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 45,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $376.02 million for 19.70 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.45 million activity. Shares for $19,000 were bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Thursday, August 1. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72M. The insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880. OREILLY DAVID E had sold 40,000 shares worth $14.88M on Tuesday, February 12.

