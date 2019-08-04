O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Cut Holding; Nantahala Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by $24.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 418,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.59 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 330,755 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 12,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 105,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.91M, down from 117,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $369.93. About 631,666 shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Call) by 343,600 shares to 334,500 shares, valued at $34.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45M shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.11 million for 19.27 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.