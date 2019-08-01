O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stock Price Rose While Welch & Forbes Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Value Rose, Amarillo National Bank Lifted Holding by $564,774

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 1.03M shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares to 9,459 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,887 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.03% or 5,227 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,515 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 948 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has 6,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 3,297 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3,035 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 19,755 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 15,425 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The Washington-based Coldstream Cap has invested 0.09% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 51,259 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 124,025 shares to 217,250 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.12 million for 19.83 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. The insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72 million. Shares for $14.88 million were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Torray Limited owns 47,002 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.31% stake. 1,454 were reported by Private Tru Company Na. Snyder Cap Management LP has 5,910 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 825 shares. Thomas Story & Son, Illinois-based fund reported 31,593 shares. 1,828 are held by Everence Mngmt. Cetera Advisor Lc has 2,122 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 3,514 shares. Moreover, Middleton & Co Inc Ma has 2.34% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has invested 2.08% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Green Valley Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.01% or 151,802 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 10,765 were accumulated by Strs Ohio.