O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shares Declined While Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Has Upped by Roanoke Asset Management Corp

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $401.83. About 452,972 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72 million worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million. The insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 408,949 shares to 7.56 million shares, valued at $902.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer holds 287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legacy Capital Prns holds 1.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 6,060 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com Ltd invested in 0.75% or 340 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt reported 21,172 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 9,679 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Limited Co owns 219,809 shares. Ameriprise owns 397,267 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 20,586 shares. Df Dent & Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 49,892 shares. Da Davidson Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 80,626 shares. Moreover, Macquarie has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Company invested 0.15% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 330,088 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12M for 21.42 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

