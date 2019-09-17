O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lowered Holding by $9.43 Million as Share Price Rose; Van Den Berg Management I Stake in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Has Increased by $1.10 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 31,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 349,797 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55M, up from 318,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 163,106 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 25,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 382,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.35M, down from 408,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $9.2 during the last trading session, reaching $389.64. About 267,044 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $670.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synalloy Cp Del (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 26,820 shares to 432,994 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 125,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 824,124 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co, a Texas-based fund reported 129,895 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.87M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mackenzie invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,797 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 304,557 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp stated it has 163,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 334,627 shares. Franklin Resource has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Gamco Inc Et Al reported 31,100 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 119,400 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 1,656 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 137,915 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 55 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 27,550 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 3.46% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 53,610 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Bbt Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 881 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 2,900 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 14,342 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And Assoc reported 34,773 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.41% or 13,740 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Jane Street Lc holds 0% or 1,192 shares. Montag A And has 9,309 shares. Prudential holds 0.05% or 79,414 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73 million for 20.38 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 61,358 shares to 862,203 shares, valued at $51.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 15,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.