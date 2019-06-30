O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; High Pointe Capital Management Lowered Position in Comcast (CMCSA) as Valuation Rose

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 33,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 52,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61M, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $369.32. About 418,030 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.09 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21 million worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, February 5.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares to 20,520 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. Another trade for 3,615 shares valued at $1.36 million was made by SHAW JEFF M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $14.88 million was sold by OREILLY DAVID E. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 117,306 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $658.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 691,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 19.69 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

