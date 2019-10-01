O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Decreased Position; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Holding by $1.87 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 116,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 270,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 154,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 8,045 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 399,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799.35 million, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $400.84. About 335,862 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 12,149 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has 7,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Punch Assocs Invest Incorporated has invested 0.22% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 7,480 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Acadian Asset Management Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Renaissance Technologies Ltd stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Zpr Invest Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 32,513 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors LP reported 270,860 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 36,845 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 226,657 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 112,565 shares. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 11,400 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 54,300 shares to 295,900 shares, valued at $20.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 79,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,168 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. On Friday, June 21 the insider HELBERG TOM R bought $6,198. Shares for $8,040 were bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G on Thursday, August 15. CARTER GEORGE W bought $5,160 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Tudor Et Al holds 12,362 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,051 shares. First Manhattan Com accumulated 65,494 shares. Scout Invests Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 34,545 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.21% or 5,529 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,281 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 806 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 729,302 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 775,507 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Envestnet Asset reported 122,800 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.