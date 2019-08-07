O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $370.55. About 44,010 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $180.93. About 265,959 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 23,358 shares to 24,258 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or has invested 1.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 520,958 are held by Korea. Girard Partners Ltd owns 42,835 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. 10,415 are held by Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Park Corporation Oh has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3,678 are owned by Frontier. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 1,588 shares. 1,569 are held by Pure Advsr. Monetary Mngmt accumulated 17,193 shares or 1.29% of the stock. 200 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested in 0.05% or 2,507 shares. 3,669 were reported by Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company. Hamel Inc invested in 7,175 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Utah Retirement has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 42,435 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $374.49 million for 19.30 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.45 million activity. Another trade for 3,615 shares valued at $1.36 million was made by SHAW JEFF M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880. Shares for $18.72 million were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. 40,000 shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E, worth $14.88M.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 301,142 shares to 4.80 million shares, valued at $728.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 548,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Na owns 0.12% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,454 shares. 14,857 are held by British Columbia Investment Mngmt. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 63,000 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Fil owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 38 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.02% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 87,558 shares stake. Fdx Inc holds 17,459 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Advsrs Preferred Ltd Com invested in 66 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 33,533 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ameriprise Financial owns 397,267 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,645 shares or 0.1% of the stock.