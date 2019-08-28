O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $4.56 Million; Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Cut Position by $690,000

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 11,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 17,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $379.8. About 50,100 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 27,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The hedge fund held 85,129 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 112,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bar Harbor Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 3,462 shares traded. Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) has declined 12.93% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BHB News: 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 08/05/2018 – Silver Airways Announces Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service Between Bar Harbor, Maine and Boston Starting July 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 237 THOUSAND; 20/04/2018 – Bar Harbor Bank Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – PROPOSED DIVIDEND 0.06 EUR PER SHARE

More recent Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Results; Dividend Declared – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Continues Strategic Expansion with Development of Commercial Loan Office in Portland, Maine – Business Wire” on October 03, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Stock Repurchase Plan – Business Wire” with publication date: March 21, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb One Bancorp by 118,800 shares to 792,978 shares, valued at $17.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwest Indiana Bancorp (NWIN) by 7,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “O’Reilly’s (ORLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.27 million for 19.78 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Lc invested in 0.01% or 876 shares. Nomura Holdg reported 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 697 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 0.1% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 109,187 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Private Trust Na holds 0.12% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 1,454 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 166,785 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cwm Ltd has 588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Timessquare Mngmt Lc owns 348,900 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 35,088 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 52 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com reported 6,329 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 138,284 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Carderock Mngmt holds 9,465 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio.