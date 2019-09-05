O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Hite Hedge Asset Management Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Trimmed by $1.12 Million

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 317,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73M, down from 334,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 2.14M shares traded or 21.05% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 11,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 17,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $388.61. About 354,688 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 75.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 12,590 shares to 283,220 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altus Midstream Co by 750,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group reported 13,802 shares stake. Ci Invests Inc has 1.38% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Oppenheimer Company Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 10,100 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Llc reported 4,115 shares. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 254 shares. Enterprise Corp holds 0% or 110 shares. 47,279 are held by Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co. Comerica Bank has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 4,447 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nomura has 73,049 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Hanseatic Services has 0.34% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,836 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Blair William & Co Il invested in 18,319 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt reported 2,541 shares stake. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability holds 300,586 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Avenir Corp reported 75,107 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 109,187 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 1,237 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The owns 85,176 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability Com has 4,500 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,132 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.34% or 28,493 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 175,672 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 46 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 98,532 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 237 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 163 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 3.50M shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.74 million for 20.32 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 16,576 shares to 44,006 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Diamond Hill Capital’s Top 4 Buys in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Retail Stocks to Watch in April – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly Approves Additional $1B Repurchase Authorization – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.