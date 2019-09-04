O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Cut Position; Bender Robert & Associates Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $1.45 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 3,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 2,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, down from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $388.28. About 272,948 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 52,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $96.86 lastly. It is down 3.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PRESIDENT & COO SCOTT A. SMITH; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.39 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.79% or 570,323 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 0.01% or 2,710 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt LP invested in 185,150 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 4,070 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 187,065 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Com reported 2,784 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,561 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 3,545 shares. Kingdon Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 254,244 shares. Legacy Capital has invested 1.3% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 10,904 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Limited reported 108,530 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc invested in 2,378 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 38,504 shares to 107,021 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 23,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73 million for 20.31 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.