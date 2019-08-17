O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Decreased Holding by $356,454; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Trimmed Its V F (VFC) Stake by $914,524; Shares Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 65,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.80M, down from 66,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $381.64. About 440,484 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 10,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 53,124 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 63,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.16M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “VF Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 140,249 shares to 6.03 million shares, valued at $922.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 0.17% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.58M shares. Huntington State Bank has invested 0.22% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Samlyn Limited Liability owns 929,253 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Town Country Natl Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 22,111 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 301,169 shares or 1.75% of the stock. 30,088 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Lc. Chemical Financial Bank has 0.26% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Co reported 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Weik Capital reported 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 90 are held by Baystate Wealth Mngmt. M&T Financial Bank Corp owns 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 67,352 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ssi Inv Mgmt Inc owns 2,418 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 107,595 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORLY) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euroclear Bank to become member of Tel Aviv Stock Exchange member – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 24,734 shares to 594,533 shares, valued at $26.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26 million for 19.88 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 1,590 shares. Beacon holds 0.1% or 1,506 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Middleton And Com Inc Ma owns 37,547 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr reported 17,468 shares. Avenir accumulated 75,107 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 268,009 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Df Dent Inc owns 49,892 shares. Geode Management Ltd Company invested in 0.13% or 1.34M shares. Barometer Cap Management Incorporated invested 0.49% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Us Financial Bank De owns 25,344 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.41% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Raymond James Na owns 1,821 shares.