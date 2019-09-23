O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position; Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding Maintained by Fiduciary Management Inc

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 721,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 5.09M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.81 million, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 2.45M shares traded or 39.36% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 214,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 533,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.18 million, down from 748,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $8.93 during the last trading session, reaching $398.86. About 1.29M shares traded or 122.60% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73M for 20.86 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 56,729 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 13,100 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Smithfield has 219 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 46,217 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.28% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Northern has 1.05M shares. Beacon Fincl Gru reported 1,554 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 145,003 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 252 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thomas White International, a Illinois-based fund reported 790 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.09% or 15,096 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0.07% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 670 shares.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Pullback in Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Stock Is an Opportunity – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 1.16 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $63.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 85,285 shares to 12.14M shares, valued at $476.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 51,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.87M shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc..

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kevin White Named President of One & All – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 538,328 shares stake. Asset Mngmt Group holds 0.38% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 12,968 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 1.79% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 37,050 shares. 55,231 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.05% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.24 million shares or 1.83% of the stock. 13,478 are held by Alethea Management Limited Liability Co. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0.06% or 327,250 shares in its portfolio. 41,486 are held by Utah Retirement. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 13,212 are owned by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Assetmark Inc reported 0.3% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Principal Fin Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 364,146 shares.