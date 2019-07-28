O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holding Held by Landscape Capital Management Llc; Rock Point Advisors Trimmed Ameresco (AMRC) Position as Stock Value Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 25,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,642 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 215,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $693.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 47,867 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 35.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 529.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 6,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,223 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 1,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 553,960 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. AMRC’s profit will be $8.24 million for 21.03 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Ameresco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 750.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. BURCHFIELD JAY D also sold $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72M. SHAW JEFF M also sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,598 shares to 2,439 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,511 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen New York Qlt Mun Inc (NAN).