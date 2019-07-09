O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Has Decreased Position; Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Holder Oarsman Capital Cut Its Holding by $642,746 as Market Valuation Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (MOD) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 49,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,524 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 224,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 51,713 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 69.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 1,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 1,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.24 billion market cap company. It closed at $386.27 lastly. It is down 29.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core International Agg by 7,129 shares to 93,645 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. 3,180 Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shares with value of $44,488 were bought by Appel Dennis P. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Wollenberg Scott D sold $542,363.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp holds 565,659 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ameriprise Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 466,354 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 322,838 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 567,786 shares. 31,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,429 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 9,442 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 18,412 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 183,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 86,935 shares. Teton Advsr owns 400,000 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital invested in 291,808 shares.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MOD’s profit will be $18.12M for 9.72 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 786 shares. Barbara Oil Co has invested 0.46% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Ltd Company accumulated 4.77% or 61,234 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 19,880 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 23,267 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & reported 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Scopus Asset LP has invested 0.83% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Arvest Bancorporation Division reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.11% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Raymond James Fincl Advisors accumulated 78,369 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 3,373 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.05% or 46,657 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. 50,000 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $18.72 million were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,360 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 9,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).