Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 26 0.00 28.27M -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,188,853,114.24% -175.8% -144.9% Zymeworks Inc. 108,605,455.24% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Zymeworks Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Zymeworks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 average target price and a 45.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Zymeworks Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.