Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 640.88 N/A -0.18 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 29.77% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.