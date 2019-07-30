Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

As Biotechnology companies, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 644.72 N/A -0.18 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.83 average target price and a 383.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 7.9% respectively. 5.2% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 29.77% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.