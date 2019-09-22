Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1316.90 N/A -0.17 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and has 31.4 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of resTORbio Inc. is $23, which is potential 137.60% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was more bullish than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.