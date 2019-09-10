Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1112.12 N/A -0.17 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation. Its rival Replimune Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Replimune Group Inc. is $20, which is potential 82.65% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 90.9% respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.