Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 640.88 N/A -0.17 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 351 4.51 N/A 20.54 14.84

In table 1 we can see Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.79 beta means Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $425.2 average target price and a 43.24% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Competitively, 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.