Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 560.29 N/A -0.18 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.86 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta which is 70.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $105.4, with potential upside of 22.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has stronger performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.