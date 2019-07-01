Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 541.11 N/A -0.18 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.12 N/A -2.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 7.5 and 7.4. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 59.9% respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.