Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 671.58 N/A -0.18 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 113 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.97 beta means Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and has 45.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 29.77% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.