Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

As Biotechnology companies, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 656.23 N/A -0.18 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.51 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 7.5 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10.4, with potential upside of 276.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.