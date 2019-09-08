Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1146.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 100.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 0% respectively. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.