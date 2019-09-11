Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1133.81 N/A -0.17 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.10 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.79 beta indicates that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation. Its rival Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 681.25% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.