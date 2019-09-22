Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1316.90 N/A -0.17 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 32.73 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $29.33, while its potential upside is 94.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders held 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.