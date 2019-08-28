Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

This is a contrast between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 648.56 N/A -0.17 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.86 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Chimerix Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Chimerix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Chimerix Inc.’s potential upside is 59.82% and its average price target is $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.