Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,183,640,693.36% -175.8% -144.9% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,426,573.43% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.