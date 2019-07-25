Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

We will be comparing the differences between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 656.23 N/A -0.18 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Affimed N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.97 beta means Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s volatility is 97.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Affimed N.V. has a 3.08 beta which is 208.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Affimed N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 173.97% and its consensus price target is $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Affimed N.V.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.