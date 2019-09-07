Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

As Biotechnology companies, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1146.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 260.47% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 4.02% respectively. 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.