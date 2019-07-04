Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparison side by side

Since Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 560.29 N/A -0.18 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Volatility & Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.46 beta and it is 146.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 7.5 and 7.4. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 455.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.2%. Competitively, 0.1% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 29.77% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.