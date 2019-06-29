Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 556.46 N/A -0.18 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.68 beta is the reason why it is 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 7.5 and 7.4. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a -0.81% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.