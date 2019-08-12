Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Contrasting side by side

Since Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 679.26 N/A -0.17 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 107.50 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Vical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Vical Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.79 beta indicates that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta which is 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 while its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Vical Incorporated.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.