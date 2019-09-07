Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1146.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 70.10% and its average target price is $136.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.