Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparing side by side

Since Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 637.05 N/A -0.17 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 64.71% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 34.5% respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.