Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Comparing side by side

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.18 9.06M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,177,129,921.04% -175.8% -144.9% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 98,264,642.08% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 94.41% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was more bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.