Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 610.99 N/A -0.18 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.99 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 7.5 and 7.4. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average price target and a 179.14% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 53.7%. Insiders owned 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.