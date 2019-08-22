Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Comparison side by side

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 675.42 N/A -0.17 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Sophiris Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.83, with potential upside of 387.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.