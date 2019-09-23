Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Contrasting side by side

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1310.44 N/A -0.17 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 122 17.39 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.97 beta is the reason why it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $199, which is potential 146.90% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.