Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Comparing side by side

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1078.05 N/A -0.17 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 137.07% and its average price target is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.