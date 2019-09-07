Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Comparison side by side

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1146.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 Repligen Corporation 74 20.59 N/A 0.46 204.75

In table 1 we can see Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Repligen Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Repligen Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Repligen Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation’s average target price is $110, while its potential upside is 18.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 90.6% respectively. 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was less bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.