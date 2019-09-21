Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Contrasting side by side

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1316.90 N/A -0.17 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 125.81% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.