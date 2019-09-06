Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1139.47 N/A -0.17 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 94.01 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.4 average price target and a 201.80% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 55.8% respectively. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.