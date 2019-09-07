Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1146.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 424.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.