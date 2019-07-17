Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Contrasting side by side

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 656.23 N/A -0.18 0.00 Incyte Corporation 81 8.58 N/A 1.17 64.95

Demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Incyte Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Incyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.97 beta indicates that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Incyte Corporation has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Incyte Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 6 4 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Incyte Corporation is $86.17, which is potential 7.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 95% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.